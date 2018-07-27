Numero Uno takes sustainable fashion a notch higher with One Glass Water Denims

Numero Uno, one of India’s first indigenously manufactured denim labels, has always been a strong believer of sustainable fashion. Adding to their commitment towards the global green movement, the brand has recently launched its one glass water denim collection.

Traditionally, a pair of jeans requires 70 liters of water to complete the washing and finishing process but Numero Uno, through its new sustainable process and improvised technology, has managed to reduce the water and chemical consumption drastically by using one glass of water to create one pair of jeans.

Numero Uno adopted this technology as an answer to the environmental issues that are being faced today thus representing a new era in the industry where environment protection and worker well-being play a key role.

Narinder Singh, CMD, Numero Uno says “We believe that we can create attractive looking denims & protect our natural resources at the same time. This collection is actually an initiative towards revolutionizing the harmful impact of industrial wash processes of making jeans on our environment”

Numero Uno prides itself on responsibly innovating and driving the transformation of the textile industry towards sustainability by launching their new range of jeans, One Glass Water Denims. The jeans are priced between Rs 1,899 to 2,499 per pair.

Numero Uno, one of India’s first indigenously manufactured denim labels, was incorporated in 1987 by Hi Fashion Clothing Co., the Flagship brand of Numero Uno Clothing Ltd.

Over the years, Numero Uno Jeanswear has transformed into a dynamic and perceptive label for the youth. Today, it has the privilege of being one of the few power brands that fuses international trends, innovative fabrics, washes, treatments and accessible pricing.