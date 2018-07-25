Jubilant FoodWorks operating revenues for Q1 FY19 stand strong at Rs 8,551 million

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited reported its financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018.

Operating Revenues for Q1 FY19 stood strong at Rs 8,551 million, representing a growth of 26.0 percent over Q1 FY18, and a sequential growth of 9.6 percent over the preceding quarter. The growth was on the back of a strong Same Store Growth (SSG) of 25.9 percent in Domino’s Pizza.

Overall profitability also improved, with EBITDA for Q1 FY19 coming in at Rs 1421 million at 16.6 percent of revenue, a growth of 78.5 percent over Q1 FY18. Profit after Tax in Q1 FY19 stood at Rs.747 million at 8.7 percent of revenue and a growth of 213.2 percent over Q1 FY18.

The strong performance in Q1 FY19 was on account of a good response to the Every Day Value offer on regular pizzas launched in March 2018, and which was supported aggressively during the IPL T20 cricket season. In addition to this, the continued success of the all new Domino’s product upgrade launched last year also drove a strong growth in core pizza orders.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts made sustained progress towards its goal of breaking even with a slew of innovations that drove sales growth and which was accompanied by disciplined cost management.

Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY19, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said,”We are pleased to start the year on a strong note with our robust performance in Q1 FY19. The strong growth in Domino’s came on the back of a superior product, Value for money delivery and growing digital contribution. This together with our focus on achieving break-even in Dunkin’ Donuts by the end of the financial year will continue to drive profitable growth for us.”

Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY19, Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We delivered a strong quarter in both Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts. In Domino’s, the extension of EDV to Regular Pizzas received a very good response with an increase in both new customer acquisition as well as existing customer frequency. Dunkin’ Donuts too saw encouraging growth and made good progress towards profitability on the back of successful innovations and disciplined cost management.”

Store Matrix

Domino’s Pizza Particulars Q1 FY19 Q1 FY18 SSG 25.9% 6.5% Network data Restaurant at the beginning of the period 1134 1,117 New Restaurants 13 13 Closed restaurants 3 5 Restaurants at the end of the period 1144 1,125 Number of New Cities added 2 1 1144 restaurants as of 30th June, 2018 across 268 cities 2 new cities added in Q1 FY19 (Ballari & Shoolagiri) Online data Particulars Q1 FY19 Q1 FY18 OLO to Delivery Sales % 65% 51% Mobile Ordering sales to OLO % 83% 69% App Download Count cum. (in mn) 10.9 7.5

* “Same store growth” (SSG) refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before previous financial year

Dunkin’ Donuts Network data Particulars Q1 FY19 Q1 FY18 Restaurant at the beginning of the period 37 63 New Restaurants 1 1 Closed restaurants 1 9 Restaurants at the end of the period 37 55 Number of New Cities added 0 0 37 restaurants as of 30th June, 2018 across 10 cities

Note: The financials of Dunkin’ Donuts have been included in the results & related financial discussion.