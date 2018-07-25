Hershey India strengthens senior management, appoints Supply Chain director

Hershey India Pvt Ltd, a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global confectionery and snacking company, has announced the appointment of Partha Gangopadhyay as the company’s new Director – Supply Chain. Partha Gangopadhyay takes over from Gunasekaran, who retires this year.

Gangopadhyay brings with him a rich experience of more than 24 years in all areas of manufacturing and supply chain such as production, quality assurance, maintenance, plant projects, R&D projects and multiple franchisee operations. He joins Hershey from Mondelez India Foods Private Limited where he worked as Associate Director – Integrated Supply Chain Operations, Central India Cluster.

Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India, commented on the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome Partha Gangopadhyay to Hershey India. He brings with him a vast experience and keen insights on market dynamics and customer orientation. As we look to expand our presence across India and grow our portfolio in the country, I am sure that he will give us a strategic advantage in our supply chain management.”

Commenting on his new role, Gangopadhyay said, “It gives me immense pride in taking up this new responsibility at a time when Hershey India is expanding its portfolio in the Indian FMCG industry. I look forward to making a fruitful contribution towards the efficiency, productivity, quality and progress of the company.”

Gangopadhyay is a Post Graduate in Food Technology from Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore and he has rich experience of working with multinationals such as Wrigley and Pepsico.