Hershey India strengthens senior management, appoints Supply Chain director

Pvt Ltd, a part of , a leading global confectionery and snacking company, has announced the appointment of Partha Gangopadhyay as the company’s new Director – Supply Chain. Partha Gangopadhyay takes over from Gunasekaran, who retires this year.

Partha Gangopadhyay is a Post Graduate in Food Technology from Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore and he has rich experience of working with multinationals such as Wrigley and Pepsico

Gangopadhyay brings with him a rich experience of more than 24 years in all areas of manufacturing and supply chain such as production, quality assurance, maintenance, plant projects, R&D projects and multiple franchisee operations. He joins Hershey from Mondelez India Foods Private Limited where he worked as Associate Director – Integrated Supply Chain Operations, Central India Cluster.

, Managing Director, Hershey India, commented on the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome Partha Gangopadhyay to Hershey India. He brings with him a vast experience and keen insights on market dynamics and customer orientation. As we look to expand our presence across India and grow our portfolio in the country, I am sure that he will give us a strategic advantage in our supply chain management.”

Commenting on his new role, Gangopadhyay said, “It gives me immense pride in taking up this new responsibility at a time when Hershey India is expanding its portfolio in the Indian FMCG industry. I look forward to making a fruitful contribution towards the efficiency, productivity, quality and progress of the company.”

