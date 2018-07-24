YWC opens second stand-alone store in India

YWC, the premium sports and lifestyle brand by star Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has launched their second store in India – this time in his very own hometown, Mohali, Chandigarh.

The first stand-alone store was earlier launched in Varanasi last year, which received an overwhelming response. The store in Mohali, Chandigarh is a natural progression and a location Yuvraj was keen on having a presence in since the launch of the brand. The latest store will now be a flagship store for the brand and will house a vast collection of their latest products across fashion and sports gear.

The launch of the store at VR Punjab witnessed an extensive display of YWC’s new sports gear collection as well as the core fashion collection introducing their upcoming Autumn-Winter range. The store is located on the Upper Ground Floor of VR Punjab.

Commenting at this milestone, Yuvraj Singh stated “I am really happy that we have launched our second YWC store in my home-town. From the launch of our first store in Varansi, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are humbled by the response we have received for our online and offline stores as well. I am now happy to literally bring home my very own brand and make it accessible here at VR Punjab, which is one of the best upcoming fashion and entertainment destinations here in Chandigarh”.

The brand is also available on Myntra, Jabong and Amazon besides its own e-shopping portal – www.ywcfashion.com. The products range from athleisure t-shirts, track pants, hoodies to caps and sportswear at an attractive price range, from Rs 699 to Rs 4,999. More significantly, the brand has pledged part proceeds of its sales for Yuvraj Singh’s foundation for cancer awareness – YouWeCan. The foundation is intended to continue its vast work towards cancer awareness and prevention by using these proceeds to be self-funded and independent.

Speaking at the brand’s store launch in Mohali, Chandigarh, Shazmeen Kara, CEO, YWC Fashion said, “We have received an extremely good response from the collections that we have launched previously via our presence across online and offline stores in India. Looking at the growing demand, we felt the need of having more standalone stores to enhance the brand experience. Launching the store in Chandigarh is especially significant since the city is close to Yuvraj’s heart. The sports gear collection and accessories being the recent addition to YWCs wide portfolio, the brand is all set to open its doors and enter the hearts of all in Chandigarh.”

Pawan Agarwal, Founder Partner of Suditi Industries, which also licenses, and manufactures YWC products exclusively said, “We are happy to partner with YWC on what I feel is an incredible growth journey over a very short span of time. Right from the ethos of the brand and what it stands for to the incredible demand and reach we have achieved, the launch of this store is a very important milestone for us.”

Jermina Menon, VP Marketing of Virtuous Retail said, “We are delighted to partner with YouWeCan as we continue to be inspired by Punjab’s vibrant culture and rich heritage. It is also wonderful to have Yuvraj Singh join us on this special milestone for VR Punjab and we remain committed to expanding this cultural capital region of Chandigarh while bringing the best lifestyle brands to the city.”