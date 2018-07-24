Original Ice Cream raises Rs 3 cr from Maverick group

Delhi-based startup Original Ice Creams said it has raised Rs 3 crore in equity funding from Maverick group for a 30 percent stake in the company.

“Three of our outlets are already operational and we were able to achieve break even in the first month itself. We have planned to open 30 more outlets in the NCR region by 2019-20,” Original Ice creams founder Vinay Gaur said.

He added that the company will use the finance for expanding retail distribution into other cities of northern India, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Original Ice Creams will also be investing some funds in brand building for demonstrated growth in the industry.