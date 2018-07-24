The COTTON USA Conference: Taking a closer look at US cotton

A seven-member COTTON USA Executive Delegation travelled with Cotton Council International (CCI) to Mumbai, Coimbatore and Delhi to participate in conference emphasizing U.S. cotton’s quality to Indian textile mill leadership and conduct meetings with key mill partners.

The COTTON USA conference at the three locations encourage participants to ‘Take a Closer Look at U.S. Cotton’ and engage in active dialogue to share their experiences with using U.S. cotton fiber in their mills.

The Executive Delegation participants presented about the quality, sustainability, transparency and premium value of U.S. cotton to show how U.S. cotton can work closely with textile mills to realize the better value in their business.

Raymond Faus, Chairman, American Cotton Shippers Association, Marc Lewkowitz, President & CEO, Supima, John Lindamood, Tennessee State Chairman, American Cotton Producers, Steve Wilbur, Board of Directors, Cotton Incorporated ,Tim North, Vice Chairman, American Cotton Shippers Association ,Tim Barry, Vice President, ICE Futures US ,Carlos Garcia, AMCOT and William Bettendorf, Director South & Southeast Asia and Cotton Council International were the Executive Delegation participants at The 2018 COTTON USA.