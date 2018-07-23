Devendra Chawla, EVP & COO, Walmart

Walmart India, wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Stores Inc., has appointed Devendra Chawla as EVP & Chief Operating Officer.

Chawla will lead Merchandising, Marketing, and Omnichannel functions for Walmart India’s Cash & Carry business and will report to Krish Iyer, President & CEO Walmart India.

President & CEO, Walmart India, Krish Iyer said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Devendra Chawla as EVP & Chief Operating Officer for Walmart India. Devendra brings invaluable cross-industry experience spanning 22 years in retail, FMCG, Merchandising, Operations and Brand Management. With this appointment, we are well-positioned to better serve our customers while strengthening our overall business. Chawla’s experience is perfectly suited for aligning our transformation and growth journey with our core business strengths while serving our customers uniquely and in the most efficient ways.”

Until recently, Devendra Chawla was CEO of the Future Consumer Limited (FCL) and Group President- Food, FMCG, Brands Future Group. Prior to that, he served as the CEO – Food and Business Head for Private Brands. He has served as the Concept Head – Super Market for Reliance Retail. Previously with Coca Cola, he has donned various roles including Area Operations Director, Director- Customer Service/ Route to Market. He has also had a stint at Asian Paints as Regional – Branch Manager.

Chawla did his Bachelor of Engineering in Production from Pune University, holds an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School via its Advance Management Program.