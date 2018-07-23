Vision Express expands retail presence; opens new outlet in Mumbai

Vision Express – a JV between Reliance Retail and GrandVision, recently launched a new store in Seawoods opposite the L&T Grand Central Mall.

Spread over the area of 800 sq ft, this marks Vision Express’ 165th store in India. The new store houses all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest 2018 range of sunglasses.

The store has a carefully selected assortment to cater to the fashion quotient that consumers of Mumbai desire from their eyewear purchases.

On the happy occasion, the CEO, Gurpreet Singh Bhatia said “We’re happy to bring the Vision Express services closer to more customers in Mumbai. The new stores carry forward the 120-year-old legacy of GrandVision and offer decades of optical expertise to our new set of consumers.”