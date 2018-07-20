Real Life Case Studies: How visual merchandising raked in revenue

4 PEPE JEANS

The year’s focus continues to be on the brand’s premier customization service – Pepe Jeans Custom Studio. It allows customers to step into the design seat and customize their denim in a few easy steps. Customers can choose from laser prints, cool studs & fastenings – be it buttons, rivets or tacks; chose to distress their denims or add in colours and tassles.

“To drive awareness and create excitement about the in-store service, we worked on developing window displays that had fun elements which creatively represented this unique customization service. Our objective was to try & communicate the variety of services that a customer can explore at the Pepe Jeans custom studio. We designed a variety of jackets and denims to showcase the lazer printing, ripping and stud work which worked perfectly as it gave potential customers an idea on how to design their denims,” says Tejaswini Nigam, HEAD VM, Pepe Jeans India.

“Similarly, we also used fun props to highlight this service such as wooden scissors, zippers, spools of various shades of indigo threads, jars with a colorful assortment of buttons, studs, embroidery patches, tassles, and fabric colours. This artistic display helped us to create curiosity among walk-ins and encourage them to explore this unique customization service from Pepe Jeans,” she adds.

The set-up was seen at stores wherein the custom studio service is available, namely Mumbai, Delhi Kolkata & Bangalore.

Pepe Jeans also launched Powerflex denims with a powerful display window.

“The aim was to showcase the high stretchability and durability of the product in a distinctive way. We designed a special mannequin in an upside-down posture (just like a handstand) to highlight the stretch feature as well as showcase the fit. The window display was seen in over 100 Pepe Jeans stores across India. With this, we were able demonstrated the denim’s ability of being able to fit and stretch in a seamless way. This helped generate a great deal of curiosity amongst customers,” explains Nigam.

In the past, Pepe Jeans has also created LED signages for its kidswear selection, apart from designing a camp/ picnic setup complete with denim fabric to appeal to young shoppers at select kids stores in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

A larger than life denim tree with flowers and butterflies all made of denim displayed at Quest Mall, Kolkata and special light boxes with an abstract representation of Goddess Durga in over 50 stores to mark the festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata are some of the more memorable window displays from the brand.