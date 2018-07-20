ITPO partners with startup Fashionablyin for meetups to promote India trade

Last Wednesday, July 18, Shri Jayanta Das Sr. General Manager ITPO spoke to an unconventional audience of fashion buyers, suppliers and agents at a casual meetup organized by Fashionablyin to promote India trade. The meetup which took place at Smoke House Deli, Connaught Place, Delhi also featured International fashion consultant Ramez Basmaji from Lebanon and Argentinian trade council delegate Agustina Vistalli.

The evening started off with a presentation by Shri Jayanta Das who showed off Pragati Maidan’s new makeover which includes six exhibition halls and a grand convention centre slated to be completed by September 2019.

“We are coming up with the latest technological developments and creating a word class convention center, better then China” he stated as he went on focus on ITPO’s upcoming exhibition in Turkmenistan for which ITPO will be assisting Indian companies in forming partnerships with the Turkmenistan government.

The night followed with open discussions on trade with Ramez Basmaji and Agustina Vistalli. Agustina spoke about India and Argentina’s love affair with started off in the early 20th century with Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo.

“Our countries have a long lingering lover affair and it still exists today,” she stated as she spoke about the potential for Indian companies. Based in Buenos Aires, Agustina has played an integral part in constructing INDIA-ARGENTINA Parliamentary Relations and will be standing to become a member of parliament in her country in 2019.

“These events are a great way for people to interact and learn from each other,” states Tarun Thadani Founder of Fashionablyin – A global b2b fashion directory and virtual trade show platform.

Fashionablyin plans to host many more of these events all over the globe to facilitate trade and bring fashion people together.