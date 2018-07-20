MATRIX presents the ultimate guide to grey coverage

With SoColor, a path breaking Kera Protect Technology and Wonder Black Ammonia Free, an innovative formulation of ‘oil like’ patended thick golden gel, MATRIX offers long lasting coverage and shine for grey hair.

MATRIX SoColor Permanent Nourishing Hair Colour Cream It offers long-lasting, vibrant colour with up to 100 percent coverage and shine along with even results from root to tip. With a mix of fashion shades and natural base shades, the SoColor formulas are pre-adjusted to eliminate warm undertones providing a vibrant colour impact even on darker hair. The path breaking Kera-Protect Technology has been specifically developed to protect hair’s keratin during the colouring process. This SoColor palette is available in 38 exciting shades best suited for Indian skin tones.

MATRIX Wonder Black Ammonia Free

This formula is conceptualised and created exclusively for the Indian market with an ammonia free formula that caters to dark bases. Formulated with an innovative ‘oil like’ patented thick golden gel, the colour delivers five times shinier hair while covering 100 percent grey for six weeks. Available in four shades and powered with a breakthrough technology, Wonder Black Ammonia Free has worked wonders in salons across the country and has proven to be the most preferred colour of all by salon owners, as well as consumers.