Seenu Kurien joins Carnival Cinemas as VP, Sales and Marketing

Spearheaded by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, a leading motion picture exhibitor Carnival Cinemas has announced the appointment of Seenu Kurien to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. At Carnival Cinemas, Seenu will be heading sales and marketing functions and will be responsible for ad sales – off screen and onscreen, marketing, branding, alliances and PR.

Seenu Kurien has over 13 years of work experience in sales, strategy, branding and operations. She has worked across industries including media and construction in various functional roles and in emerging (India) and developed markets (USA).

Before joining Carnival, she was National Head – Exhibitions with Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd (The Times of India) and was responsible for creating joint exhibition IPs, and driving ad revenues via exhibitions to all print products across all markets nationally and internationally.

Prior to becoming National Head for exhibitions, she was a regional sales head and was responsible for advertising space sales, developing partnerships, agency relations, providing integrated marketing solutions and identifying new business opportunities. She also had stints in Corporate Strategy and Branding.

She has also spent a considerable amount of time working in the real estate and construction sector in the United States handling project management, contract management and operations.

Post her graduate studies from Kerala, where she graduated as a University rank holder, she did post graduate studies from Texas A&M University in USA, following which she underwent the post graduate management studies – PGPX at IIM Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Founder and Chairman, Carnival Group, said, “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Seenu to our Carnival family and executive leadership team. The entertainment business is seeing huge growth and we are confident that Seenu’s experience will help the company build the next phase of growth. Her extensive experience in media will be extremely useful as the group moves towards leadership position in the film exhibition sector.”

Commenting on her new innings with Carnival Cinemas, Seenu who is passionate about reading, loves travelling and watching movies said, “I have long admired Carnival Cinemas for its commitment to its vision and excited to be a part of making this vision a reality. I am delighted and look forward to working with the teams to further the brand.”