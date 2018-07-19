Prime members in India enjoyed the biggest Prime Day yet

Prime members in India joined members in 16 other countries to celebrate Prime Day, Amazon’s exclusive shopping event for Prime members. The 36 hours during Prime Day saw members in India shop and stream as never before, taking advantage of 200+ exclusive new product launches, thousands of deals, and video and music selections specially curated for Prime Day.

More new Prime members joined the program in the one week leading up to Prime Day than any week since the launch of Prime in India. Additionally, more members than ever enjoyed Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music content, with the week leading up to Prime Day having the highest number of streamers ever.

“Prime Day offers us a unique opportunity to thank Prime members with a celebration of our best deals, exclusive selection as well as new Prime Video and Prime Music content,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.

Agarwal adds, “Extending Prime Day to 36 hours this year allowed us to further reward members with unbeatable deals, access to exclusive new products and unforgettable experiences that highlight the many benefits of a Prime membership. We also want to thank our sellers, brands and our content partners who helped to make Prime Day bigger and better.”

Amazon Prime Day 2018 Shopping Highlights (Compared to normal business days in June 2018)

– Prime members shopped for deals and streamed content across hundreds of cities in India, including Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Noida, Thane, Kochi, Ernakulam, amongst others.

– Customers in India purchased over 5X as many Fire TV devices this Prime Day than last Prime Day. July 17 was the best day ever for Echo devices on Amazon.in.

– Wireless grew over 5X, offering members brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Huawei and Honor.

– Large Appliance grew 9X and included selection from Bosch dishwashers and washing machines.

– Everyday essentials saw 3X overall growth with Amazon Pantry finding strong customer favour. Members enjoyed brands like Nestle’s new breakfast cereal NesPlus, Saffola Oats, Dettol Liquid Handwash and Nivea Fresh Active Deodarant.

– Fashion saw an over 2X growth with new brand launches including brands like Marks & Spencer and New Balance.

– Consumer Electronics grew over 4X, with a Buy One Get One deal from TCL TVs and new launches of Sennheiser Wireless Noise Cancellation headphones and Bose QC 25 headphones.

– Prime members topped up their Amazon Pay balance 7X more than on a regular day.

Small and Medium-Sized Business Spotlight

Prime Day 2018 was a success for small and medium-sized businesses who put their passion and unique skill sets on display. Prime members around India purchased thousands of products from these entrepreneurs, startups, artisans and mom-and-pop shops. Over 50,000 participating small and medium-sized businesses saw an average growth of 240 percent this Prime Day over an average day in June. Amazon Launchpad start-ups saw an average of 6X growth.

In the new Prime exclusive launches, RoadGods (Xator backpack), Leaf Wearables (Beast headphones), Spruce Shave Club (beard oil & beard wash), Fego (motor bike air suspension seat) and Smartivity (DIY educational toys) were among the most popular products.

“We are extremely happy with how Prime Day turned out for us. Our brand saw a spike of over 2X in sales and units sold over business as usual! This is very encouraging for us and the artisans working with us.”- Ravi and Gunjeet Singh, Two Moustaches

“Prime Day 2018 has been phenomenal for RoadGods. The response to our new products ‘Xator’ and ‘Blue Ghost’ have been extremely encouraging. We saw a 2X growth in our overall business in just 36 hours! ” – Apoorv Mangalam RoadGods

“Being a new start-up on Amazon Launchpad, this was our first Prime Day experience and we couldn’t have asked for more. Our brand saw more than 10X sales growth over business as usual in less than two days. And the cherry on the cake was to get mattress orders from all across the country, from Faridabad to Mysore.” – Ankit Garg, Wakefit

Brand Spotlight

“Red as a colour emotes a sense of self-confidence and positivity, and with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition, we aim to deliver a vivid sensory experience that will last for years. Amazon’s Prime Day is a great opportunity for our community to get their hands on this special edition in India. Last year, we received record sales for OnePlus 5 during Prime Day and this year, OnePlus 6 Red has crossed that mark by miles.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus

“The launch of NesPlus through a digital-first approach marks an important milestone in the brand’s journey. We are extremely overwhelmed by the response that NesPlus has received for Prime Day across the towns and cities of India. NesPlus became no. 1 in the gourmet section of grocery and sold 1 unit every 3 seconds within hours of being on sale. With consumers increasingly opting for solutions online, it has become vital for all brands to move towards an integrated plan of action. Over a million customers have already interacted with the brand so far through the various online initiatives, specially the Virtual Reality integration. We are very excited to partner with Amazon for the NesPlus journey in India.” said Aparna Chopra, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Breakfast Cereals

Unique Prime experiences Across India

In the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2018, Prime members saw Amazon unbox real-world experiences across the country. Amazon India had featured a virtual reality (VR) experience for customers in India’s top metros. Tens of thousands of customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata visited top malls before July 17 to experience hundreds of new products launching exclusively on Prime Day. Additionally, pop-up installations and augmented reality experiences fueled customer excitement in the run-up to Prime Day 2018.