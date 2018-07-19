Nykaa Naturals expands product range

Nykaa, expands its ‘Naturals’ portfolio with the launch of a curated line of pure cold pressed carrier oils, offering numerous benefits for hair, skin and nails. This range of ten luxurious oils has been created with rare ingredients sourced from all around the world, like Pomegranate, Rosehip, Sea Buckthorn, Avocado among many others. They can be used on their own, or in addition to the existing range of essential oils from Nykaa, thus offering an overall wellness solution.

The new range of carrier oils is a natural progression for the brand, as it brings in more organic products that offer several benefits. They are not refined, deodorised, or processed in anyway, and have maintained all their nutritional properties. The Nykaa Naturals cold pressed oils are 100 pecent pure and assure effective results. These are base and vegetable oils extracted from the kernels of plants. They carry essential oils to the skin and can also be used to dilute essential oils prior to their application.

In the words of Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN Brands E Comm Pvt Ltd, “The Nykaa Naturals Cold Pressed Carrier Oils comprise a range of luxurious and pure, plant-based extracts, which have gone through the most natural processes to deliver efficacious care. As our consumers demand more gentle and efficient products, these are a natural direction for the brand to move towards, thus offering a curated range that provides head to toe solutions for hair, skin and nails.”

The oils maintain their nutritive value and the purity of the extracts, thus giving the most effective and safest natural care and remedies.

The range of cold pressed oils include Nykaa Naturals Argan Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Marula Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Rosehip Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Moringa Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Sea Buckthorn Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Carrot Seed Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Pomegranate Seed Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Jojoba Pure Cold Pressed Oil, Nykaa Naturals Apricot Kernel Pure Cold Pressed Oil and Nykaa Naturals Avocado Pure Cold Pressed Oil

Nykaa has also luanched a rich and creamy SKINgenius Conceal & Correct Palette, that blends seamlessly to give a natural looking skin. Whatever the skin type, tone or desired coverage, the crease-proof formula gives a refined complexion. A great daily wear, the shade selection caters to every Indian skin tone. The lightweight formula allows skin to breathe, concealing stubborn under-eye dark circles and softening tired lines on face, or even.

Customers can pick from 3 variants depending on the skin tone, light, medium or deep, or the contour and correcting palette. Each palette has 4 concealer shades and 2 corrector shades; use them individually to help camouflage blemished, discoloured or dull skin, or blend them together to customize your perfect match. These palettes also enable you to sculpt and brighten you skin. With a trendy magnetic packaging, the palettes come in a travel sized container that you can take along with you everywhere. ​