Nykaa launches Nykaa Network, India’s first interactive beauty forum

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty retailer has set another milestone with the launch of Nykaa Network, India’s first interactive beauty forum where subscribers can chat with other beauty buffs, ask and answer beauty related questions, give and seek advice, discover trends and join beauty-centric conversations on topics of their interest.

The platform that launched a few months ago gets 1.5 lakh monthly visits, and has close to 2,50,000 subscribers with about 13,000 new members signing up every week. The Network has been designed in a way that subscribers can join groups to discover content tailored to their interests, upload photos and chat with like-minded people. Additionally, they can also get video advice from India’s leading makeup, skin, hair and wellness experts.

The content generated on the Network is completely authentic and brand agnostic. Madhavi Irani, Chief Officer-Content said, “There has been no effort to push brand agendas or promote specific brands. The network subscriber base is a highly engaged cohort with more than 85 percent organic answers, and twice as many answers as questions. The brands are seeing the benefits, thanks to user-generated advocacy and conversations.”

Content has always been intrinsic to Nykaa’s onsite experience. “With Nykaa Network, we are offering our most passionate customers a platform to share their authentic, unbiased points of view, become an important part of the conversation and make more informed product choices,” added Irani.