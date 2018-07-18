Patanjali to foray into Khadi, frozen vegetables markets

Having already taken the FMCG market by storm with his ‘Swadeshi’ products, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is now planning to foray into a new retail category.

His company, Patanjali Ayurved is all set to make an entry into the Khadi and frozen vegetables markets. Patanjali plans to launch 100 exclusive retail outlets to sell its ‘swadeshi’ line of branded khadi clothes by Diwali this year. Besides this, it also plans to sell the brand through 15,000 KVIC stores.

In January 2018, Ramdev had announced to the media that his company – which is already in the business of cosmetic and food products – will launch a textile portfolio around Diwali, 2018, adding that it would feature around 3,000 products ranging from kidswear to yogawear and sportswear, along with a ‘swadeshi’ line of clothing plus accessories and footwear.

Going Online

Aiming to expand its footprint in the country’s FMCG sector, Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali launched its e-commerce platform under the tagline ‘Haridwar to har dwar’ (Haridwar to every door step online).

The company has also announced its partnership with leading e-retailers and aggregators to authorise online sales of its products which include Paytm Mall, BigBasket, Flipkart, Amazon India, Grofers, Amazon India, netmeds, 1mg and Shopclues, among others.

Launching the e-commerce platform www.patanjaliayurved.net, Ramdev added that online sales have yielded good dividend that helped the company’s sales cross the Rs 10 crore-mark in December 2017.

India’s Most Trusted Brand

In May, Patanjali Ayurved Limited was adjudged India’s most trusted FMCG brand in the TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2018.

Baba Ramdev had taken to his Twitter handle to make the announcement writing: “Patanjali is India’s number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to ‘The Brand Trust Report’, India Study 2018 #BTR2018 – @TRA_Research.”