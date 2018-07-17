Britannia rolls out Rs 170 cr unit in Assam; to hire 1,000 people

FMCG major Britannia has opened its Rs 170 crore manufacturing plant in Assam and announced plans to hire a total 1,000 people at the unit — its largest greenfield facility.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the plant at Rampur near Guwahati in presence of Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry.

“Women comprise 70 percent of the factory’s workforce and are well represented in all three shifts that the factory operates. The total strength of workers will be around 1,000 people at the time of the factory’s full-fledged operations,” the company said.

Berry informed that this is Britannia’s largest greenfield manufacturing facility, which was set up at an investment of Rs 170 crore.

“This will cater to the growing demand from North East. We are very excited about this launch as it helps augment our vision to be a total foods company and strengthen our position as a market leader in the packaged foods industry,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company plans further expansion of its footprint in Assam by investing in a finished goods distribution centre at an investment of Rs 20 crore that will cater to the entire North Eastern market, Berry said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal was quoted by PTI as saying: “We want to make Assam the gateway to the whole of South East Asia and we have made great strides towards this in the past 2-3 years. We look forward to the opportunities and employment possibilities this new relationship with Britannia Industries offers.”

This new facility will produce a wide array of Britannia products to cater extensively to Assam and the neighbouring states, the company said.

The unit is spread over 22 acres and has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tones.