Sonam K Ahuja to endorse Vega

Bollywood star and the country’s leading fashion icon, actress Sonam K Ahuja has been roped in to endorse Vega, one of the biggest beauty accessory and appliances brand in India. Vega has one of the largest ranges of ‘head to toe’ beauty accessories.

As part of the brand association, Ahuja will feature in the latest television campaign in August 2018 for the brand’s hair styling appliances portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Private Limited shares, “This is the second campaign from Vega and we all are really excited about how it is going. We are happy to be associated with Sonam K Ahuja. Her fashion and style complements the personality of the brand and the campaign perfectly. Watching Sonam bring it alive on-screen is something magical. The photographers, the directors, everyone is on board with the attitude of the campaign and all of us here are truly elated to see the magic come alive. Catch the hair straighteners, hair dryers and hair curlers with Be Vega campaign, coming soon to various platforms. Be ready. Be Vega.”

Adding to this says Ahuja, “I love fashion and style; I feel that I can express myself best through my style and any brand that resonates my attitude I proudly flaunt it. When it comes to looking great, well styled hair is probably the most important aspect. Vega hair styling products have a solution for all my hair styling needs, whether I like to keep it simple or experiment. This is my first campaign with Vega and it has been a great experience so far.”