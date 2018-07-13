IKEA pushes India launch date to August 9

IKEA has postponed the India launch by 20 days. Earlier it was scheduled to open on July 19. Now, the new date for launch is August 09.

“IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.” said Peter Betzel CEO, IKEA Retail India.

IKEA said, their main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers. Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and they want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers.

IKEA has invested Rs 1,000 crore in the Hyderabad store. This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50 percent of the employees would be women.

IKEA aims to reach 200 million customers in India in the next three years.

Going forward, IKEA India will launch stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.