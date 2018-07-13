Amazon Prime Day to feature over 200 new product launches

Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day event is back on July 16 starting at 12 noon IST and running through midnight on July 17. Now in its second year in India, Prime Day will be bigger than last year with 36-hours of shopping and entertainment. Building on the success of new product launches last year, Prime Day this year will feature over 200 exclusive new product launches from top brands, small businesses and Indian startups, all available first exclusively to Prime members.

Alongside the new launches will be thousands of deals on Mobiles, TVs, Laptops, Appliances, Fashion and Everyday Essentials at the lowest prices of the year. Amazon Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite will be available at the lowest prices of the year. For the first time on Prime Day, members can shop from hundreds of deals from Amazon’s international selection.

Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship event that is celebrated by more than 100 million Prime members in 17 countries including India. Customers can now join Prime for Rs 129/month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals and more.

“We were humbled by the fantastic response to our first Prime Day last year and are delighted to bring it back for Prime members in India. Prime members in India can enjoy over 200 exclusive product launches, thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year and blockbuster entertainment launches on Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music” said, Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.

“Members in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad can enjoy ultra-fast delivery in 2-hours on popular deals and launches on the Prime Now app. For the first time, customers across several cities in India can experience new products and entertainment specials launching on Prime Day in Virtual Reality. More than 100 million Prime members around the world, including India, will find this our best Prime Day celebration yet.”

PRIME DAY 2018

Prime members will be the first to shop, laugh and listen with shopping and entertainment delights on Prime Day and the lead up to Prime Day.

Shopping

– 36 hours of exclusive shopping celebration for Prime members – Starting 12 noon on July 16 through July 17, Prime members will have 36 hours of exclusive shopping access

– Access to over 200 exclusive new Prime Day launches – Prime members will be the first to get access to exclusive new product launches such as OnePlus 6 Red, NesPlus breakfast cereals from Nestlé, gaming laptops from HP and Acer, Season’s Iconic styles from Marks & Spencer, All-Terrain cycles from Hero, Microwave Ovens, power-drills and pressure washers from Bosch and chocolate gift packs from Cadbury’s. In addition, members can look forward to launches from HUL, Marico, L’Oréal, Himalaya, Nivea, Usha, Blue Air, Sennheiser, WD, Bang & Olufsen, Cloudwalker, ASICS, GAP, Fast Track, American Tourister and more. Members will also have exclusive access to launches from Indian start-ups under Amazon’s Launchpad program such as anti-theft backpacks by RoadGods and Alexa-enabled smart bulbs by Mansaa

– New launches from Amazon brands – Prime members can enjoy new launches from Amazon Brands such as men’s apparel by Arthur Harvey, whole spices by Vedaka and kitchen appliances by Solimo

– Thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year – This year, members will get to shop from thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year across Mobiles, TVs, Laptops, Appliances, Fashion, Everyday Essentials and more

– Shop with Small & Medium-Sized Businesses – Prime members will get access to exclusive launches by small businesses such as brass idols by Two Moustaches, accessories by Pipa Bella, kids’ toys by Toyshine and musical instruments by SG Musical. For the first time, Prime members will be able to exclusively shop for new handicraft products such as Kalamkari Ikat, Pochampally & Banarasi Sarees, handcrafted Kutch embroidery products, Ajrakh hand-block printed apparels and even tribal paintings & jewelry.

– Best Deals on Amazon Devices – Prime Day will feature the lowest prices of the year on Amazon Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite

– Access Top International Deals – To celebrate the global nature of the event, for the first time, Prime members in India will have access to hundreds of top international Prime Day deals

– Ultra-Fast 2 hour delivery with Prime Now – Prime members in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi & Hyderabad will be able to enjoy ultra-fast 2 hour delivery of consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, everyday essentials and more on the Prime Now app

– Save Big – Prime members can save big with 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, 10% cashback on Amazon Pay balance, Exchange offers on mobiles and appliances, and No Cost EMI on over 8000 products

– Special Prime member only offers from Partners – Prime members can avail special offers starting July 9 through Prime Day from Dominos, BookMyShow, Cleartrip and Faasos when they pay with Amazon Pay balance

Experience Prime Day new products launches & entertainment specials in Virtual Reality

Online shoppers no longer need to be content with only seeing images before buying. For the first time, customers will be able to experience the new products launching on Prime Day in Virtual Reality (VR) before buying. VR brings alive exclusive products in an environment that customers are likely to use it in, for example customers can see a dress modelled in 3-dimension, open a microwave placed on the kitchen countertop to look inside, and more. Customers can also catch a glimpse of Prime Video’s blockbuster content launching for Prime Day. This VR experience is open to all customers with preferential access to Prime members at select malls in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, early access to select Lightning Deals and more. Members in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai can enjoy ultra-fast 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials on the Prime Now app.