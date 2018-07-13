Chowman expands presence; opens 12th outlet  

Chowman, a name synonymous with neighbourhood fine dining has over the years carved a niche as one of the city’s most favourite destinations for authentic Chinese cuisine and the fastest growing fine dining chains. Having set its foothold across all prime locations of the city, Chowman has now thrown open its door to yet another outlet in Baguiati near Jora Mandir bus stop.

Marking its territory across the city, from Golf Green to Salt Lake, Chowman has given Kolkata yet another food palate on the food aficionados’ platter. Strategically located at Baguiati, this restaurant also has the Chowman’s signature décor with elegant red and black color scheme surrounded by low lighting along with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells are thoughtfully put together for a soothing ambiance. The exquisite infrastructure of Chowman with 76 seater restaurant makes the day perfect with good combination of food and fine dining which makes it stand out of the crowd.

Chowman offers a wide variety of menu ranging from various flavors of fish, chicken, prawn, lamb as well as crab meat which can be enjoyed with your loved one, family and friends.

According to Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman and Founder-member of Bengali rock-band Lakkhichara said, “We now have 12 Chowman outlets across the city with more than 50,000 loyal customers and a delivery fleet catering to every corners of the city. This is out 12th outlet and by far the biggest one with 76 seats. Chowman has over the years democratized the concept of neighbourhood fine dining restaurant in Kolkata. We wish to open few more outlets by 2019 and then foray into other cities like Mumbai and Bangalore.”