Old Navy launches ‘Buy Online. Pickup In-Store’ across its U.S. fleet

Old Navy stores have always been a place where everyone is welcome – where families come to be together and shopping is, above all else, fun. The brand is always testing new things to help ensure that every experience is worth the trip. That means constantly adding new services to make sure checking out is seamless and convenient, with a store design that’s easy-to-shop, and of course, more fun for everybody.

The latest addition to Old Navy’s arsenal of features that make shopping more convenient, is the nationwide launch of ‘Buy Online. Pickup In-Store.’ This new service makes it even easier for busy customers to find and purchase what they want and get on with their day. Just like the name says, shoppers can now shop and buy online, and see if their purchases are available at their local Old Navy for pickup. After ordering, customers have seven days to visit the store to pick up their purchase at a designated kiosk – no need to wait in the checkout line.

This service has only been available for a few weeks, but customers are already using it and loving it. Since launch, ‘Buy Online. Pickup In-Store’ is growing the number cross-channel shoppers, with customers who have only shopped in-store making their first purchase online, and customers who are making additional purchases in-store when they go to pick up their order.

But just as important as getting ‘fashion in a flash,’ is having an amazing store experience. To that end, Old Navy has introduced a new store concept centered around bringing people together in a fun, family-friendly environment. What customers can expect from newly renovated stores is a bright airy space with clean, modern and simple finishes – a blank canvas for the brand’s latest collections. Think ball machines, balloons and hopscotch – so every Old Navy shopper leaves the store with a smile.

By the end of 2018, there will be over 60 new Old Navy stores, with 300 existing stores having gone through a complete remodel. Which means lots of new ways to keep testing and learning to make sure the Old Navy is delivering an enjoyable and seamless experience to it’s whole family of customers – wherever and however our they choose to shop.