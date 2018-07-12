Tim Hortans to launch in China

Tim Hortons, one of North America’s largest quick-service restaurant chains, announced that it has entered into an exclusive master franchise joint venture agreement with Cartesian Capital Group to develop and open more than 1,500 Tim Hortons restaurants throughout China over the next ten years.

“We have two main priorities at Tim Hortons: building and strengthening our brand in Canada; and expanding our iconic Canadian brand to the rest of the world,” said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo.

Macedo added, “China’s population and vibrant economy represent an excellent growth opportunity for Tim Hortons in the coming years. We have already seen Canada’s Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China with established partners who have expertise in the industry and the country.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Restaurant Brands International to bring Tim Hortons to China,” said Peter Yu, Managing Partner of Cartesian.

Yu added, “Tim Hortons has a long, rich history of providing guests with quality food and premium coffee. We plan to expand that tradition to China, drawing on 20 years of experience building businesses in China and around the world.”