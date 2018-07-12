Victoria’s Secret to open flagship store in Hong Kong

Lingerie and beauty products retailer, Victoria’s Secret, is opening its first flagship store in Hong Kong on July 17 at Capitol Centre in Causeway Bay.

The store will feature a complete assortment of Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie collections, including Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Dream Angels, Bombshell, Cotton lingerie as well as Victoria Sport.

Alongside the brand’s best-selling lingerie will be Victoria’s Secret signature scents, body care collections and Victoria’s Secret PINK, a collection of bras, panties, and loungewear.

To celebrate the opening, Victoria’s Secret asked Hong Kong artists, Elaine Chiu and Elsa Jeandedieu, to create two Angel Wings at Central and Sheung Wan. The Wings are inspired by the new Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels collection to be launched in the store.