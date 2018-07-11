Jennifer Kapasi,

Commercial Director,

Triumph International, India & Sri Lanka

Jennifer Kapasi counts over 10 years of diverse experience in Retail, Fashion, FMCG and Consumer Electronics across key markets such as Europe, India and the Middle East.

She holds both a BBA and MBA degree in International Business from the University of Applied Sciences in Nuremberg, Germany, and her professional expertise ranges from brand management, sales and marketing to product and market development, with focus on premium brands.

Though she originally hails from Germany, Jennifer has lived, studied and worked in several countries prior to joining Triumph International (India) in May 2011. She initially headed Triumph’s modern trade, as well as franchise retail and online business channels, later moving on to Head of Operations. In her current role as Commercial Director, she successfully manages Triumph’s entire sales and marketing organization across India & Sri Lanka.