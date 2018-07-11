LIVA launches LAPF Studio in Tirupur

LIVA, a leading fashion ingredient brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched a state of the art LAPF Studio in Tirupur. This is the third such Studio after NOIDA and New York. LAPF Studios act as a one-stop customer experience centre for innovation, technical, product and marketing solutions.

Tirupur Studio has a collection of more than 2,000 fabric innovations of viscose, modal and excel. Technical specifications, uniqueness of the fabric and marketing stories are available in wide variety of fabrics including woven, knitted, flat knitted etc. LIVA’s seasonal collection specially designed by the in-house designers will be on display in the studio to align global buyers to the cluster.

Dilip Gaur, Business Director, Pulp and Fibre Business Aditya Birla Group Business Director, Pulp and Fibre Business Aditya Birla Group said “I recall the meeting, we had with leaders of Tirupur Exporter’s Association (TEA) last year and the seed was sown for a much deeper collaboration between Liva and TEA. Today we are happy to launch LAPF Studio at Tirupur along with TEA, which I feel serve as a fountain of innovation for Man-Made Cellulose fibre based knitted apparel”.

Raja M Shanmugam, President, Tirupur Exporters Association said, “Our vision in TEA has been always to work towards excellence in buyer engagement, infrastructure and product innovation through collaboration. In this direction we see LAPF Studio as a platform for fuelling business growth for the Tirupur cluster. We look forward for innovations in fabric and Liva seasonal collection.”

The collaboration between TEA and Birla Cellulose brings seamless alignment with global innovation and ensures preference for the cluster’s products with global brands. One important aspect of differentiation is the sustainability credentials of both Tirupur Cluster and Birla Cellulose which would be communicated through a benefit story. Focusing on best in quality and cost is of paramount importance for greater operational efficiency, a must for the cluster to be competitive against global knitwear hubs.