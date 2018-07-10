Toonz Retail strengthens its presence in Maharashtra; launches 4th store in Pune

The fastest homegrown kids retail chain, Toonz Retail, further expands its presence in Western India, launches its fourth store in Pune.

“Pune is on the list of smart cities and has evolved as the most favored business destination for companies keen on expanding operations in India. The city has also fast emerged as an IT and education hub, attracting many overseas companies to set up their base in the city. This has made Pune one of the preferred location for migrants from other cities resulting in a sharp rise in demand of various consumer goods. Pune is a growing market in kids’ retail segment and has become geographically a huge market for us. We have launched our fourth store in Pune and are looking at investing close to Rs 2 crore in Pune market to further add five stores by the end of 18-19, strengthening our foothold”, shared Sharad Venkta, Managing Director & CEO Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd.

Successfully operating 105+ stores spread across 52 cities in 15 states, Toonz Retail offers a wide range of products for all needs and occasion of kids from 0-12 years of age. The new store at Kuma Pacific Mall, Shankar Sheth Road, near Swargate, Katad Khana in Pune is spread over an area of 700 sq.ft. and offers premium experience and quality to its customers at affordable price range with kid’s apparels starting from Rs 199 and newborn baby wear starting at Rs 69.

The fourth store in Pune offers a complete range of exciting kids’ products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys and School Supplies amongst others. Showcasing a wide variety to choose some of the brands which are available includes Toonz flagship fashion brands WOWMOM, SUPERYOUNG and SUPERYOUNG CELEBRATIONS; and other brands like Luvlap, Avent, Chicco, Himalaya, Tiffi Toffey, Mothercare, Mitashi, Funskool and Mattel making it a one-stop shop for parents.

With safety and quality being the top priority, Toonz Retail provides the best in apparels and other kids’ merchandise.