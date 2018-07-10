Replay seals the deal with Reliance brands to enter India

Replay, Italian leader in the premium denim segment, has announced a strategic distribution partnership in India with Reliance Brands Limited.

The agreement signed with Reliance Brands Limited for the distribution of Replay apparel, footwear and accessories will start with a Spring-Summer 2019 collection.

Reliance Brands Limited will have the exclusive distribution rights to the Replay brand in the country. The first two flagship stores are targeted to open in Delhi and Mumbai in 2019.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO and owner of Fashion Box S.p.a. — the company that owns Replay — said: “In the brand’s ongoing internationalisation process, India represents a strategic country, and joining forces with Reliance Brands Limited, leader in the fashion and casual wear segments, will allow us to take a premium positioning in the Indian market.

“I am very excited to start our cooperation. The first flagship store in Delhi is scheduled to open next year.”

Darshan Mehta, President and CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, added: “Denim is the most versatile garment. It’s a way of life and Replay has been a synonym for the highest standards in the denim sector for more than 30 years now. Our young population, well-travelled consumers and increased purchasing power are perfect catalysts for Replay’s growth in India.”