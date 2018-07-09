Panasonic appoints Vivek Sharma new MD for Indian electricals business

Anchor Electricals Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation has announced the appointment of Vivek Sharma as the company’s new Managing Director to spearhead its electricals business.

In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for driving the electricals arm of the organization and oversee growth of all businesses comprising Wiring Devices, Switchgears; Wires, Cables & Tapes, Conduit pipes, Lighting, Solar, Housing, Power Tools and Indoor Air Quality. Sharma is the first Indian to hold this position.

An industry veteran, he comes with over 32 years of experience across FMCD, lighting and consumer electronics sector. Previously, he was associated with private equity firm Everstone Capital Partners, as partner operations, focusing on acquisitions in the small domestic appliances domain.

Sharma has also held senior positions with leading consumer durable companies in the past including Philips India Ltd. and Morphy Richards, an SBU of Bajaj Electricals Ltd, for over a decade in each. At Morphy Richards, he served as the President and steered the brand to a stage where it became the fastest ever international brand to exceed the annual sales turnover of over Rs 200 crore in the Indian market for small appliances. Vivek brings with him astute industry knowledge and expertise in brand development and ramping up startup operations to convert them into sustainably profitable brands.

“Vivek Sharma’s appointment comes at an opportune moment as the organisation is undergoing transformation from hardware to solutions. His versatility and astute business knowledge will enable the company to implement the strategic roadmap for Anchor,” said, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, India and South Asia- Panasonic India, the Electronics arm of Panasonic Corporation.

On the occasion Vivek Sharma, Managing Director of Anchor Electricals Private Limited, the Electricals arm of Panasonic Corporation said, “I am looking forward to further consolidate and strengthen the company’s electricals business and reinforce our position as undisputed industry leaders in this space. As a part of the new role, one of my key focus areas will be to enhance consumer connect for both our brands: Anchor and Panasonic, in the electrical space.”

Sharma has completed his MBA from Pune’s prestigious Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and was also the President of the 6th Batch of the Students’ Council.