Suvarna Kokan Food Mall plans to open 100 stores across Mumbai

In tandem with the Government’s move to take urgent steps to deal with the growing misuse of antibiotics in the poultry industry, Mumbai based Suvarna Kokan Foundation has rolled out a movement, Suvarna Kokan Food Mall, which is a one stop solution for nutritional, hygienic chicken sourced directly from farmers across Maharashtra to curb the malpractices in poultry trade, generate employment through the promising sector and boost the economy of the country by creating micro businesses for urban youth.

In March 2018, The Bombay high court directed the state government to increase awareness on use of pesticides and measures for food safety while observing the need for a regulatory mechanism for animal feed.

Started in 2008, the foundation has been on a winning spree by working closely at ground level with farmers across Maharashtra by sensitizing them and exposing them to newer businesses like fish farming, mushroom farming, goatery and more, thus reaching out to 1 lakh farmers so far.

Satish Parab, Founder, Suvarna Kokan Foundation says, “In a yet another mass campaign, we are all set to open 100 stores of ‘Suvarna Kokan Food Mall, a one stop solution for nutritional, hygienic chicken sourced directly from the farmers. The campaign is very hyper local; we want to be present at every station across the city in the next two months. Here, we focus on hygiene, best breed and training of the staff. The staff is encouraged to use alternative antibiotic-free growth promoters such as herbal supplements, permitted probiotics and better farm management practices. In the first phase, around 20 such outlets have already been operational at Dadar, Mulund, Dombivali, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Navi Mumbai and more.”

The stores will also stock Konkan specialties like masalas, kokum concentrate, cashewnuts etc in select outlets.

Every Suvarna Kokan Food Mall houses a fully automated poultry cutting machine, keeping the hygiene factor in the mind. The various breeds made available at the stores include original deshi, gavraan along with the usual broiler chicken.