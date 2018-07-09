Gulabs partners with BigBasket for distribution in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad

Gulabs, the makers of tasty and delectable hand-crafted Indian snacks has partnered with BigBasket, the leading online food and grocery store.

Under this partnership, customers in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad will be able to buy Gulabs products through the BigBasket.com website from the comforts of their home. The much sought after items of Gulabs such as Khakhras, Shartbats, Masalas and Pickles will be available at the website from now on.

Commenting on the partnership, Ruchika Gupta, VP – Sales and Marketing of Gulabs said, “BigBasket is a renowned player for online food and grocery shopping and the collaboration between Gulabs and BigBasket will let the consumers across different cities access our products in a jiffy. BigBasket’s strong foothold in these cities and our handcrafted beverages and snacks is a right combination to make this partnership a success.”

Gulabs Khakhras are available in Ajwain, Besan, Methi, Moongadi and Plain flavours. Shartbats come in Jeera, Lemon Ginger, Lemon, Paan, Pudina, Rose, Saunf and Thandai. In Masalas, there is a wide variety that includes Garam Masala, Malagapodi, Rasam masala, Rice podi, Sambar masala, Tea masala powder and Ukali. Tangy Lemon (oil free) flavour is available in Pickles.