Paul Mitchell introduces Mitch, a man’s grooming partner

Paul Mitchell, America’s high performance hair care brand, has introduced Mitch, a range dedicated to men, in India.

With busy and engaging lifestyle, men often tend to overlook their grooming routine. Mitch undoubtedly is the ultimate grooming pal for men. It brings versatility and performance to men’s grooming and styling with products that can keep up with a guy’s active lifestyle.

Be it for a boardroom conference, party gaze or soccer match; Mitch tailors to every man’s personal style with high performance products to win over the male clientele.

Mitch provides innovative styling options tailored to the varied lifestyle of the modern man. With products ranging from moderate to maximum hold, ultra-matte to high shine, cleansing products with high – performing ingredients and a clean scent, Mitch gives men a ready-to-go hair look.

Paul Mitchell currently produces over 200+ products right from award-winning styling and hair care products to cutting-edge heat styling tools and professional hair color. It is available in over 130 countries worldwide.