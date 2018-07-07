Indian retail industry analysis

The Indian retail industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Retail industry in India is expected to grow to US$ 1,100 trillion by 2020 from US$ 672 billion in 2017.

India is the fifth largest preferred retail destination globally. The country is among the highest in the world in terms of per capita retail store availability. India's retail sector is experiencing exponential growth, with retail development taking place not just in major cities and metros, but also in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Healthy economic growth, changing demographic profile, increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation, changing consumer tastes and preferences are the other factors driving growth in the organised retail market in India.

Click Here To Download The Full Report