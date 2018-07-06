Parag Milk Foods collaborates with Swedish company ‘ColoPlus AB’ to strengthen health and nutrition portfolio

Parag Milk Foods Ltd., one of the largest private dairy company in India, has collaborated with ColoPlus AB, a Swedish research organization to launch its first 100 percent natural immunity booster called GO Colo Power in India. This strategic collaboration enables Parag Milk Foods to strengthen its offerings in the health and nutrition segment, which further reiterates its leadership in the value added products category.

Made from the first milk of cows just after calving, Colo Power is enriched with immunoglobulins and probiotics and has the same goodness equivalent to that of a mother’s first milk. Go Colo Power, a product in powder form, which can be mixed into porridge, contains high colostrum values which helps fight diseases like AIDS, diarrhea, etc that reduce the body’s immuno-defensive powers. The use of colostrum helps to build long-term immunity and improves and strengthens the digestive system.

Highlighting the need for Colo Power, Conny Hagman, CEO, ColoPlus said, “Colostrum is rich in essential immunoglobulins and nutrients that helps in increasing the resistance to diseases. The health benefits of this milk is not just limited to the new borns but is beneficial for people of all age groups. Earlier you could only get Colostrum in a capsule or pure powder form, which could not be completely absorbed completely by the body; but now with Colo Power, one can get the same benefits of Colostrum in food form, as a porridge, and with our patented technology, it provides much higher absorption. Colo Power is also good in taste, easier to prepare and has a longer shelf life. Swedish Embassy was instrumental in linking us with a high quality and reputed partner like PMFL that aims to provide health benefits to the citizens of India, a key step towards improving public health.”

Elaborating on the association, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods said, “The launch Colo Power by Parag Milk Foods is the reflection of responsibility of giving back to the society. We are the first company to create a unique colostrum-based health food, which provides long-term immunity not just to ill people but also helps to build preventive immunity for one’s lifetime with its high immunoglobulin content. We have established an elaborate mechanism to collect colostrum milk from dairy farmers which not only provides an avenue to use the first milk which otherwise would have gone waste, but also provides them much higher returns. This high value colostrum is then converted into Go Colo Power by using the patented technology. It is scientifically proven that the colostrum present in Colo Power helps in increasing the immunity of patients suffering from Cancer, Diarrhea, apart from building one’s long-term immunity.”

Colo Power is available in 200 gms and is priced at Rs 750. The product will be available in e-commerce platforms and all metro cities.