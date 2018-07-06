E-grocery: Hyperlocal or Inventory based?

The emergence of Internet connectivity, a plethora of payment options and smart Internet-connected devices combined with the need for convenience and best prices has created down a strong foundation for the rise of e-commerce in India. According to a report by payment processing company Worldpay, India is likely to become the second largest e-commerce market in the world with revenue expected to reach around US $64 billion by 2020.

The e-grocery segment in India is becoming hypercompetitive with more than 50 e-grocery companies competing with each other for the customer base. So far, the e-grocery market has reached an annual gross merchandising value (GMV) or sales of US $600 million in 2016 and US $960 million in 2017. Annual transactions have increased by around 35 percent from 35 million in 2016 to 46 million in 2017. This e-grocery segment has been tried out by several players like Bigbasket, BigBanya, Zopnow, MyGrahak, Aaramshop, Askme, and Jugnoo in India. Each company is trying to offer the best quality products with the fastest delivery time.

Many factors have contributed to the emergence of the various e-grocery formats in India. The e-grocery model is mostly a standardized segment that doesn’t need touch-and-feel options. India has a sizeable base of young working population that does not want to spend time on grocery shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Further, equipped with rising disposable incomes and substantial knowledge of the Internet, they find it easier to shop online. In addition, consumers living in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore find comfortable doorstep delivery attractive compared to the hassles of traversing the ever-increasing traffic jams and parking non-availability. Moreover, there is an easy availability of a wide product range online because e-grocers offer more than 10,000 stock keeping units as compared to the 1,000 SKUs of the traditional retailers. This difference has led to a one-point availability of a wide range of options to consumers in the comfort of their own homes.

The enhancement of logistics providers and tie-ups with local taxi services like Uber have also evolved the door-to-door delivery options for online grocers from the pain of carrying grocery bags and standing in long queues at the supermarkets. Finally, the steep price discounts on bundled products and minimum order size have witnessed an increasing acceptance in these markets. However, a substantial consumer base residing in Tier II and Tier III cities has not yet been able to get on the e-grocery bandwagon as they have low awareness, lack of Internet self-efficacy, and are more prone to face-to-face price bargains. The competition has been rising and e-grocers are strategically targeting these markets to increase their presence across the country.

Which is a better model?

The e-grocery segment is currently at a stage where the leading companies are trying out different models around grocery delivery: inventory-based and hyperlocal models. BigBasket is one of the top players in the business with over 500,000 customers, operations in seven cities, and a web platform and an app. ZopNow has both app and web presence whereas Grofers is only app-based. The business models across the players differ. Players like BigBasket use an inventory-based model, where the company maintains its own inventory; whereas Grofers follows the hyperlocal model.

There are pros and cons of each model. The companies following the inventory-based model have more control on the quality of products delivered. Also, as the companies are taking full control of the supply chain by sourcing direct from the farm, it offers better profit margins. Bigbasket, for example, procures the products directly from the manufacturers, suppliers, and farmers, and then stores them in their warehouses. Bigbasket also takes control of the delivery to execute full control over customer experience. The model is costly since it requires setting up a warehouse, quality checks, inventory management, and transportation facilities.

There’s also the possibility of wastage if perishable products are not consumed within a stipulated time. Players like Bigbasket also sell private brands like Fresho (fruits, meat, bread, and vegetables), popular/ royal (staples) to manage their margins effectively. In spite of the initial investments, the inventory-based model looks more promising in the e-grocery market.

On the other hand, the hyperlocal model works on purchases made from local store retailers and delivered to the customer. The e-grocers using the hyperlocal model earn money based on commissions from local store retailers (kirana stores). Investments in hyperlocal grocery formats have been made by several companies. For example, Grofers is a hyperlocal grocery app valued at around US $100 million. Amazon Kirana Now is already operational as a pilot project in Bengaluru and Paytm has introduced Zip mobile app in Bengaluru. Ola store, a hyperlocal grocery mobile app, has been introduced by Ola. Flipkart is also experimenting with a pilot project on e-grocery with a service called Supermart in Bengaluru.

The new hyperlocal channel has its set of benefits and issues for both marketers and customers. It offers category managers another new channel, apart from the existing traditional and marketplace channels to reach their customers. The margins offered by this channel are higher as compared to the inventory-based model as there is no need to have physical infrastructure. As per estimates, hyperlocals enjoy margins of up to 20 percent versus 3 to 7 percent for inventory-based models. This increase on margins allows hyperlocals to offer good discounts. Further, the repeat purchase nature of the products ensures higher volumes. However, if not managed well, it can negatively impact brand image. For example, the delivery is done by service providers or agents who are the face of the company to the customer, so they need to be trained and equipped to handle customer issues. In addition, there is this question of whether they should handle the one-to-one personal delivery being done by the local kirana store directly to the customer, which in many cases is done free of charge.

Challenges

Most of the hyperlocal e-grocery startups advertise faster delivery of products with attractive discounts for the customers. However, the model witnessed high logistics and transportation costs, which lowered the profit margins due to multiple small order sizes. Having the right local grocery retailers for supply is a herculean task for these companies. Most of these local retailers have a limited choice of products, and the quality of the products in many cases is compromised for the sake of quicker deliveries. This resulted in limited grocery items to a household, which further affected the order value. The average order value for these hyperlocal companies ranges between Rs 200 and Rs 500 with an average commission of 5 percent from the kirana stores.

The e-grocery companies faced problems like raising capital, sourcing of the right products with right quality, transportation, and finding the right suppliers. Quite a few hyperlocal e-grocery startups have had to undergo a rough patch and the last few years have seen the shutdown of several hyperlocal e-grocery startups. The three major reasons for the collapse of PepperTap’s were weak technology, hasty expansion, and unfeasible discounting. There are several reasons why the hyperlocal delivery model did not work for these players.

– Discounts and offers

– Too many stores to link to

– Investor pressure

– Last mile delivery: Costs, manpower attrition, technology, time-slot delivery

– Limited options for the customers

– Quality of products

The way forward

E-grocery is considered to be a high repeat and easy-to-buy category and many players are targeting it. The existing players are fighting to increase their market share and new e-grocery startups are vying for space in this category. With the entry of deep-pocketed players like Amazon Kirana Now in the market, the remaining hyperlocal startups like Grofers may need to up their ante to ensure they do not suffer a similar fate as others that have called it quits. It is important for the existing players to offer more customer-friendly options. Customer experience management is critical and companies must try to cover different customer touchpoints. The companies also need to improve the technology and optimize the supply chain.

E-grocery in India is expected to be one the three most attractive segments for e-tailers after consumer electronics and apparel. The players in this segment need to evolve with the changing consumer expectations. E-grocery companies that can blend the convenience and swiftness of buying groceries online with the customized, credible, and secure transactional experience of offline shopping will eventually grab a major share in the Indian grocery market.