French company starts fashion networking events in India

Promostyl, the French multinational trend-forecasting company has partnered with Mumbai based fashion startup Fashionablyin and organized a fashion networking event in India.

The first event, where Images Group was a media partner, happened this Thursday, July 05 at Slink & Bardot, Mumbai was a delightful evening with a scrumptious menu by Chef Alexis Gielbaum. The Promostyl team made a presentation on the trends for Spring-Summer 2019 and there was a lot of business talk. Some of the attendees included Samarth Hegde & Kabir Mehra, from the recently funded bespoke men’s suit brand Herringbone & Sui (H&S), Jankee & Stuti from fancypantsthestore.com – one of Mumbai’s most successful boutiques and online websites, Pooja Shah from More Mischief the upcoming Indian multi-designer boutique with stores all over the world and celebrities like Tara Sharma.

Promostyl deciphers the latest and most relevant lifestyle and design currents and anticipates the trends across design, fashion, consumer behavior and marketing to provide clients with a strategic edge in the market place. The company which has already been working with fashion conglomerates like Arvind, Raymond and VIP industries plans to grow its operations in India significantly over the next 5 years.

Reece Mitchell, International Marketing Manager of Promostyl, who is capitalizing on the need for their services in the Indian market said, “India is growing, and we need to be a part of this journey.”

Talking on the association Tarun Thadani founder of Fashionablyin – a global b2b fashion directory and virtual trade show platform – stated, “These events are a great way for people to interact and understand more about the importance of design, brands in India need help with design.”