Nykaa launches NykaaMan.com dedicated to men’s grooming

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty retailer sets another milestone with the launch of NykaaMan.com, India’s first multi-brand e-commerce store dedicated to men’s grooming.

With the growing interest among male consumers towards grooming and personal hygiene, NykaaMan.com will offer products across categories like shaving, hair care, grooming kits, bath & body, beard care, sexual wellness and sports nutrition with brands such as The Shave Doctor that is exclusively available in India only with Nykaa Man as well as brands like Kielh’s, Clinique for Men and Beardo.

The market for male grooming in India is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5,000 crore with male customers spending more time and money on personal grooming. This has led to the launch of several brands and product ranges specially targeted to men.

Keeping a pulse on global grooming trends, Nykaa leads the male grooming conversation and online retail footprint with the launch of Nykaa Man.

NykaaMan.com will bring together the best of brands and products for men, along with expert advice and opinions on choosing the best regime. Male customers currently account for 20 percent of the Nykaa database and 15 percent of the social media following. A significant focus of the product selection will be on men’s fragrances, luxury skincare and premium natural products as well.

“In the last few years at Nykaa we have noticed an increasing focus on grooming and personal hygiene amongst our male customers. They have shown a growing awareness of the latest trends in grooming products and their benefits. This coupled with rising disposable incomes across the country make the Indian landscape ready for the launch of Nykaaman.com,” says Nihir Parikh, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa.com.

The focus of Nykaa.com has always been customer preferences resting on curation, content and convenience. Nykaa will continue to build on the same learning and expertise for Nykaa Man. The Nykaa Man curation will also extend to Nykaa’s offline offering, available at Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Luxe stores across the country.