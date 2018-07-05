Home Food HungerBox raises Rs 31 cr in funding led from Neoplux and Sabre...

HungerBox raises Rs 31 cr in funding led from Neoplux and Sabre Capital

Business-to-business food tech firm has raised US $4.5 million ( around Rs 31 crore) in funding led by South Korea’s and India-focussed PE fund .

The series A funding round also saw participation from Lionrock Capital (Singapore) and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

The series A funding round also saw participation from Lionrock Capital (Singapore) and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, HungerBox said in a statement.

The funds will be used to support the company’s growth in India as well for expansion into the southeast Asian market, it added.

“We look forward to working with the HungerBox team as they continue to transform the way large businesses handle their corporate food wellness and their F&B requirements,” Sabre Partners Founder and Managing Partner said.

Started in 2016, HungerBox operates across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and Kolkata.

“We are seeing our business growing exponentially. Employee headcount has doubled to over 400 in less than six months; daily orders have grown to more than 2,00,000 from 1,20,000 in the same period, HungerBox CEO and Co-Founder said.

