Bombay Dyeing all set to launch men’s ready to wear brand Cezari

Bombay Dyeing, established by Nowrosjee Wadia in 1879 as a small operation of Indian spun cotton yarn dip dyed by hand, has now grown to be one of the most respected and trusted brands in the country.

Aloke Benerjee, CEO, Bombay Dyeing reaffirmed the company position at the HGH India 2018, the annual trade show for Home Textiles, Home Décor, Gifts & Houseware in India as he said, “ We are still the No. 1 brand in the domestic home textile market. We are launching some 18 new collections in our portfolio. We have a whole towel range which has 100 colours. We have also launched a unique concept called ‘make your own bed sheet’; which is priced reasonably at Rs 1,999 and is a innovation in itself.”

All products come with hallmark finish, great textures, detailed design to match the latest trends and fine quality which has been synonymous with Bombay Dyeing for over a century.

Moving ahead the company also plans to launch a men’s readymade garment brand which will be launched firstly with the Bombay Dyeing exclusive outlets and then with Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) across the country.

Sharing more insights on this Aloke Benerjee said, “Bombay Dyeing readymade brand will be called Cezari and will be priced affordably at Rs 499 to Rs 999. The brand is scheduled to be launched in August and will have men’s shirts initially in all variants of formal, semi-formal and casual. We are targeting to launch this brand with 400 plus captive Bombay Dyeing stores firstly.”

Bombay Dyeing is also scheduled to expansion as Aloke highlighted its retail plans as he quoted, “We are going to establish 100 franchisee stores in B & C class cities and we are targeting a growth of 35-40 percent.”

Bombay Dyeing has also launched theme designs and customized bed sheets. The company believes that the new concept will completely transform the whole outlook of the home décor industry. Customers with this service can have access to a larger array of colours that perfectly match their curtains and walls.