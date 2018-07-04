Mohit Gupta joins Zomato as CEO – Food Delivery

Mohit Gupta, who was formerly at MakeMyTrip as the Chief Operating Officer – Online, has joined Zomato as the CEO of the food delivery business at Zomato.

“We’re thrilled to have Gupta join our team – he is one of the few Internet industry veterans who has helped build a formidable transactions business in India. He’s a widely respected leader, and we’re excited to learn from him, and further build our rapidly growing food delivery business with him.” said, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato

Over the last year, Zomato has been strengthening its leadership team to accelerate the growth of the business. Zomato’s long term vision is ‘better food for more people’. The company is also experimenting with products that solve for affordability, accessibility, assortment and quality of food for the users, within India as well as globally. These initiatives will not only benefit the users, but are also aimed at supporting and growing their restaurant partner ecosystem.

“Zomato is solving for a lot of interesting problems and has a very large vision that I resonate with and am excited to be a part of. The team here is incredible, and the pace of growth is exhilarating. I look forward to working with the team and building the Zomato of the future,” said, Mohit Gupta

Gupta has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India. As the COO – Online, MakeMyTrip Ltd, he was responsible for the P&L of online business, the overall business strategy of MakeMyTrip brand, product and technology roadmap and ensuring profitable growth while consolidating market leadership.

He has played a key role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in Holidays business and mobile first approach at MakeMyTrip.