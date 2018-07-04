Birla Cellulose partners with Ankur Textiles

Birla Cellulose, has collaborated with Ankur Textile, lifestyle division of Arvind limited to launch a wide range of LIVA Fabrics with 100 percent modal, 100 percent viscose and viscose blends as an alternate to traditional fabric for new age Indian women who deserves high position as well as comfort in her apparel needs.

LIVA range of fabrics are introduced under Ankur Textile fabric brands – Zoya, Blossom and Glam & Glory. This range has been carefully crafted to meet the requirement of western and ethnic womenswear.

Speaking at the launch, Brijesh Bhati, CEO, Ankur Textiles, (A Division of Arvind Limited) said, “The launch of this collection marks our expansion into multi-fibre fabrics as a fashionable alternative to cotton. Our expertise in textile fabrics, combined with the use of technology, has enabled us to develop fabrics that offer both styles with comfort for consumers. Our in-house design team will continue to introduce more such trendy collections in future to delight our customers.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Manohar Samuel, President – Marketing, Birla Cellulose,expressed, “Collaborating with like minded brands is part of our business strategy and we are happy to partner with Ankur Textiles.This association allows us to reach millions of women through their wide range of distribution with an assurance of high quality fabrics which are nature based and fluid. This is just the beginning; we are looking forward to a long term collaboration with Ankur Textile.”

These fabrics will be available across retail points throughout the country in a range of colors, textures and prints. This will enable not just the retail consumers but boutique owners, designers, small retailers to access LIVA’s fluid fabric to create their own fluid designers.