Reliance Jewels launches premium flagship outlet in Ahmedabad

Reliance Jewels has recently launched its premium showroom at Venus Amadeus, Jodhpur Cross Road in Ahmedabad. Spread over 3,400 square feet, this grand showroom is one of the biggest Reliance Jewels showrooms in the country.

This premium showroom has been specially designed to showcase the wide range of jewellery collections; diamond sections and eye catching displays complemented with delightful customer service. The showroom has exclusive collection of traditional and contemporary gold, diamond, platinum and solitaire jewellery.

Expressing happiness on the launch of the showroom, Parimal Nathwani, Group President (Corporate Affairs), of RIL said, “People in Gujarat have whole heartedly embraced whatever Reliance has offered. It is because they always put in immense trust on Reliance. I am sure the new exquisite showroom

too will get the overwhelming acceptance.”

Speaking on the launch Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons in Ahmedabad for their continued support and love towards the brand. We are glad to present our premium showroom that resonates grandeur in every aspect – from the products to the shopping experience. This is our first premium showroom in the city and brings a distinct shopping experience to the discerning customers of Ahmedabad by showcasing exquisite designs with delightful customer service.”

Reliance Jewels currently has 77 showrooms across 47 cities and is expanding exponentially.