Eyewear startup Glassic opens first retail store in Bengaluru

Eyewear startup brand Glassic which designs and manufactures high quality, designer sunglasses, inaugurated its flagship store at Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

In addition to being available online for close to 3 years, the retail store will now enable people to explore and try out the latest Glassic eyewear from more than 200 designs.

Co-founded by brothers Kailash and Devesh Nichani in 2015, Glassic makes high quality designer eyewear affordable to masses with superior emphasis on quality than competitors.

Talking at the launch, Kailash Nichani said, “We are excited to launch our flagship store in the heart of Bengaluru. We identify latest trends and our impeccable attention to detail coupled with inhouse manufacturing, we strive to offer the best quality, great-looking eyewear at a reasonable price. Our first store will be an extension of our mission to delight customers with durable fashion and affordability in eyewear segment.”

The founders claim they offer one-year warranty to Glassic products owing to the quality promise.

Hailing from a family that has been in the business of eyewear for 35 years, the duo have garnered a deep understanding of the industry and customer preferences. When asked to comment on the idea behind Glassic, Devesh Nichani said, “Premium looking eyewear doesn’t have to cost a lot. We believe that ultra cool eyewear can be made with quality raw materials without a heavy price tag. We started Glassic with the sole purpose of selling superior quality fashionable eyewear at affordable prices. We operate on a lean supply chain to make this possible.”

With the launch of their first store, Glassic would be adding another channel to their retail avenues, which currently includes their online store, Whatsapp for Business and online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon. Earlier this year, the brand was recognized by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg for their customer relationship initiatives through WhatsApp for business.