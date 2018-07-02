FILA’s call to action: Calling all the sneakerheards in town

FILA, the Italian sports-fashion brand has teamed up with Superkicks, a boutique sneaker store in Mumbai, to announce FILA WEEK from July 7-15, 2018.

FILA WEEK celebrates the re-launch of the FILA Mindblower, an iconic silhouette from the 90s, following the retro style that FILA is known for. The week will also include the launch of the FILA Disruptor II Premium.FILA Week takes place between July 7-15 and will begin with the launch of the FILA Mindblower as the focal point.

FILA WEEK will also include contests, many giveaways and activities to engage in. On Friday the July 13, 2018an entire store takeover will take place with the Disruptor II Premium in the limelight. FILA Week is exclusively for FILA’s Heritage line, showcasing the best products the brand has to offer.

FILA Mindblower: Here’s a true 90s throwback! A shoe from FILA’s Heritage archives, FILA Mindblower features a chunky runner silhouette with the logo seen oversized and warped on the side of the sneaker. This iconic shoe will be offered in a slew of colors, including black and white, navy blue and white, aqua blue and white and an all-black & all-white with accent logos.

FILA Disruptor: The brand has added an exciting twist to the dad sneaker trend. With a sneaky boost of height and ultra-exaggerated jagged outsole design, the FILA Disruptor shoe ensures a sporty kick for you this summer. Its snug fit and unparalleled footbed cushioning in all white base will complement your spirit and will undoubtedly steal the show.

FILA Mindblower has been priced at Rs 7,999 and FILA Disruptor at Rs 6,999.