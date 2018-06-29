KFC announces first Indian Colonel Sanders

Theatre actor Denzil Smith has been roped in as the mascot of KFC in India. He will play the role of Colonel Sanders, the founder of the chicken restaurant company, in India.

“I am honoured to play this Colonel which is played by 14 other people all over the world. I am really honoured to be doing this part,” he told IANS here dressed in the signature look of late Colonel Sanders.

Colonel Harland David Sanders was an American businessman, best known for founding fast food chicken restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (now known as KFC) and later acting as the company’s brand ambassador and symbol.

Denzil made his appearance in the new role at the KFC restaurant here where he also introduced KFC Land with the guests present. He called it the land of the “tastiest chicken” and also declared July 6 as National Fried Chicken Day.

Moksh Chopra, Director Marketing, KFC India, said: “With KFC Land we wanted to ensure that our communication was as unique as our food.

Over the months ahead you are going to hear about our new launches, activation, offers and all other brand initiatives through this platform.”

Colonel, as the brand wants to call Denzil, handpicked a few to be part of his exclusive India crew and this included ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress Shikha Talsania, actor Sumeet Vyas, Reality show star Prince Narula and South Indian model and actor Raiza Wilson.