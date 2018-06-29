Major Brands to invest Rs 80 crore over next two years to expand Bath & Body Works

Major Brands to invest Rs 80 crore over next two years to...

American bath products and skin care giant Bath & Body Works has come to India with expansion plans of Rs 80 crore in the next two years.

Major Brands has brought the brand to India. Its first two stores opened in Select City Walk in New Delhi and at the DLF Mall of India Noida on Thursday.

There are plans to open another store in Ambience Mall in Gurugram. A store is also expected to open in Mumbai early next year.

“We have planned for an investment of approximately Rs 80 crore for India over the next two years. After Mumbai, we also plan to open Bath & Body Works stores in the best malls of Bengaluru and Chennai,” Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands India, told IANS here.

He said it was the right time to bring the brand to India as the essential care segment in the country had grown exponentially. “We are committed to making this brand the jewel in our crown,” he said.

Renu Karumsi, Associate Vice President of Bath & Body Works International, says India is a booming market and they see a great potential for the brand.

“The rising awareness of premium personal care products, growing disposable incomes, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, promises exciting times for the brand,” she said.