Mahim Singh, Mall Head, Gardens Galleria & The Great India Place

A dynamic professional, Mahim Singh is the Mall Head of two greatest extravagant hubs located in Noida – Gardens Galleria and Great Indian Place Mall.

He is an energetic civil engineer and an MBA post-graduate with a whopping 20 years of prolific experience in Strategic Planning of Malls, Zoning & Leasing, Event Management, Marketing Communication, Fitouts – Coordination & Monitoring, Budgeting, Funds Management, etc.

Adroit and self-motivated in the professional life, Mahim Singh stepped into the mall industry in 2004 with Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. as a Mall Head for Ansal Plaza – Ludhiana.

While the technical knowledge and engineering skills helped him in performing an ideal SWOT analysis of the malls, his immaculate delegation skills, on the other hand, has always brought the best from the organizational resources.

With his acute business acumen essential for growth opportunities and a clear foresight of potential risks throughout his corporate journey, he has driven exceptional results to malls including, Elante Mall, Chandigarh and 9 DLF malls around the nation.

After working dedicatedly at Elante, he joined The Great India Place in 2016 as General Manager. Putting his management skills and expertise to a good use, he is now acting on the position of Mall Head for both Gardens Galleria Mall and The Great India Place.