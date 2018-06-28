Select CITYWALK accelerates its premium retail journey for discerning shoppers

Select CITYWALK, the most popular shopping Centre in Delhi NCR, is all set to welcome the launch of Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading specialty retailers of fragrant products for the body, hands and home. With this launch, Select CITYWALK will become a hub to more than 80 acclaimed international brands in India. Select CITYWALK has always been the preferred launch destination for several global brands wanting to foray into India. Some of the earlier brands entered the mall include Gap, Muji, Chanel, Zara, H&M etc.

The Bath & Body Works store which opens in Select CITYWALK in New Delhi on 29 June, 2018, will be the company’s first foray in India across a space of 1,300 square feet with a wide array of its popular beauty and personal care products.

Speaking on the occasion Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO Select CITYWALK said, “Select CITYWALK has always been at the forefront of retail experience for the discerning shoppers. The brand has always kept pace with the changing priorities in the retail landscape. Being a home to premium international brands, Select CITYWALK has always been successful in providing the best of the shopping experiences to its customers. With B&B launch, we again promise our customers with an array of aspirational and lavish new experiences to indulge in.”

Over the last ten years, Select CITYWALK has been leading the retail revolution in India by offering a vibrant, upscale and aesthetic experience to shoppers. The mall has set new benchmarks in overall shopping experience and customer satisfaction.