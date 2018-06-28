Ermenegildo Zegna, Reliance Brands pick up stake in Raghavendra Rathore

Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna and Reliance Brands have collectively picked up an equity stake in homegrown fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore. The deal is the first such investment by a global luxury brand in a domestic fashion label.

Rathod – the Indian menswear designer famous for his Jodhpuri Bandhgalas – currently has seven standalone stores in India. Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Industries, along with menswear luxury house Zegna, will look to scale the Indian luxury label in an effort to bring new customers on board. Zegna is retailed in India through three stores run by Reliance Brands.

Wazir ran a disciplined process and represented the company to investors, managed the due diligence process including site visits, management presentations and data room along with participating extensively in negotiations of transaction terms.

According to Wazir Advisors: “Our role is to create customised solutions for business owners, shareholders and/or management teams to both maximise value and achieve business goals. The transaction marks yet another milestone in our singular commitment to our clients in the consumer products and retail space.”