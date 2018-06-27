Manpasand Beverages net profit up 37.66 pc in FY 2017-18 at Rs 99.99 crore

Manpasand Beverages on Wednesday posted 36.42 percent year-on-year rise in profit at Rs 42.74 crore for the quarter ended March 31. It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total revenue of the company increased 39.38 percent to Rs 392.95 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at Rs 281.92 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings per share of the company rose to Rs 3.73 as of March against Rs 2.74 in Q4FY17. The figure was at Rs 1.05 as of December 31.

The board of the company also recommended of final dividend at 5 percent on the face value of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

The share price of the company closed 3 percent down at Rs 143.25.

Shares of the company have been falling since auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells last month resigned as statutory auditors of Manpasand Beverages as the fruit juice maker failed to provide them with ‘significant information’ on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018. Shares of the company plunged nearly 30 percent on a month-to-date basis.

EBIDTA for Q4FY18 grew by 34.59 percent to Rs 81.12 crore against Rs 60.27 crore in Q4FY17. EBIDTA for FY18 grew by 31.55 percent to Rs 207.43 crore in FY18 against Rs 157.68 crore last year.